Merseyside floods: Cars swamped and roads closed
- Published
Heavy rain has caused flash floods in parts of Merseyside, leaving cars submerged and roads closed.
One person had to be rescued from a vehicle by firefighters in Bootle while several roads were shut in West Derby, Liverpool.
Resident Sarah Brady said: "It is horrendous, everywhere is gridlocked. This happens every year and seems to get worse each time."
The fire service urged people to avoid driving through the affected areas.
Deysbrook Lane in West Derby was badly hit while nearby Melwood Road at the junction with Minver Road has been closed by police.
It is not the first time flash flooding has caused problems in West Derby. In September 2019 vehicles became trapped in floodwater in Queens Drive after heavy rain.
Ms Brady said: "My brother lives on Melwood and they couldn't leave their house due to the floods, it was knee high on the road and the cars were stuck".
She said the flooding had gradually worsened in recent years and many people believed drains were not coping due to complications with the building of new houses.
Other residents took to social media to air their frustrations.
Denise Stringfellow McCarthy posted on Facebook: "This was bad when I was growing up and even worse now. You think they would have fixed the drains when they were building the houses."
More heavy rain is forecast for the rest of the day with conditions expected to improve for the rest of the week.
United Utilities has been asked to comment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk