Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson bailed in bribery inquiry
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been released on bail after being arrested by police investigating claims of bribery and witness intimidation.
He was held with four other people as part of an investigation into the awarding of building contracts.
It is understood the Labour Party has suspended Mr Anderson pending the outcome of the case.
Merseyside Police said all five people "have been released on condition bail, pending further inquiries."
