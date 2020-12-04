BBC News

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson arrested in bribery probe

image captionLiverpool Mayor Joe Anderson is one of five men arrested

Liverpool's mayor Joe Anderson has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

He and four others were arrested as part of a year long investigation into the awarding of building contracts in the city.

They are in custody at police stations across Merseyside.

The police probe focussed on 32-year-old property developer Elliot Lawless, who was arrested in January.

It is not known whether he is among the five arrested earlier.

Liverpool City Council said it is co-operating with Merseyside Police.

