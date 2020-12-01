St Helens elephants: Head of the herd calls into police station
The mystery of why a herd of ornamental elephants appeared on doorsteps along a street has been solved by a police tusk force.
The 64-strong collection rolled up on Vincent Street in St Helens overnight between Thursday and Friday.
Some people were concerned and called Merseyside Police, where dumbo-founded officers put out an appeal.
The head of the herd later called into the station and explained it had been an "act of kindness", police said.
Never thought I would be writing this post …..These 64 ornamental Elephants were mysteriously left on the doorsteps of...Posted by St Helens Police on Saturday, November 28, 2020
St Helen's Police posted on Facebook: "The true owner of these ornamental elephants has now attended at St Helens police station to collect the items.
"The rationale for leaving them was completely innocent. The elephants are now back in the owners possession. Thank you for circulating."
One Facebook user asked if it was "an act of kindness" and the force replied: "Yes it was."
The unexpected arrival had prompted residents to weigh in with their own theories and tall tales.
Annabel McDade posted: "I don't think this is sinister at all. This is someone's collection, maybe someone departed, and a third party has had the idea to give them out as a little gifts. Sharing the happiness."
Brandon Delahunty added: "For everyone commenting about how this is for luck or a gift, it's a lovely idea but this could also be a way for thieves to test if someone is home, leave an elephant on the doorstep and if it's still there a day or two later they know they can probably break in without drawing attention."
Despina Mooney tweeted: "In some cultures such as Brazilian and Chinese, elephants bring good luck, good health and are guardians of the home. Were the elephants found facing the door? In parts of India: a traditional symbol of divinity and royalty. They can also depict victory, war and triumph."
The exact thinking behind the ceramic safari is still a grey area but it was a surprise the residents of Vincent Street will never forget.