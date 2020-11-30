Man who killed during Ellesmere Port debt argument jailed
- Published
A man who fatally stabbed a man during an argument over a debt has been jailed.
Steven Carey suffered "catastrophic injuries" and died in hospital after being attacked by Benjamin Wilkinson on Pooltown Road in Ellesmere Port on 14 March, Cheshire Police said.
The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article at Chester Crown Court.
He was jailed for 16 years.
A force spokesman said Wilkinson had been visiting a former partner's house when Mr Carey "came to speak to him regarding a debt".
A fight broke out and the 25-year-old produced a knife "from the waistband of his trousers" and stabbed Mr Carey three times in the back.
The 31-year-old managed to escape but collapsed in a nearby road, where he was found by police officers, telling them he had been attacked by Wilkinson.
Officers then discovered Wilkinson hiding in a shed at a friend's house on Bostock Road, and seized a knife, which was later found to have Mr Carey's blood on it.
Speaking after the hearing, where Wilkinson was cleared of murder, Det Ch Insp Paul Hughes said the "vicious attack" had "caused devastation to Steven's family".