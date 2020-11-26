Liverpool's tier 2 move due to 'hard work and sacrifice'
- Published
Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said the area's move from tier three into tier two was the result of "hard work, dedication and sacrifice".
Leaders thanked "each and every person" as it was announced the area would not remain under the highest restriction tier when the national lockdown ends.
A mass testing pilot in Liverpool saw 300,000 people tested for Covid-19, including those without symptoms.
The health secretary said cases in the city region were down by two thirds.
Matt Hancock paid tribute to the people of Liverpool for "embracing community testing", which he said showed how the country "can beat the virus".
He said it had been "a big team effort across the whole city".
The new tier rules will come into force on Wednesday and differences between the tiers include limits on where households can meet up.
In tier two, the rule of six applies outdoors but there is no household mixing anywhere indoors.
Council leaders and the region's mayors said the area was in "a very dangerous situation" seven weeks ago, with "the highest transmission rates in the country".
The move into tier three was "required" and taken "at the right time", they said in a statement, adding that "many difficult months" now lay ahead.
"We recognised that action was required, but also fought hard for the financial support for our businesses and workers most affected," the statement said.
It also urged people to continue to follow guidance and "use these hard-won freedoms wisely".
