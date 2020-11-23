BBC News

Girl, 5, suffered facial injuries in dog attack in Liverpool

A five-year-old girl has been treated in hospital for facial injuries after being mauled by a dog, police said.

The girl was at a house on Chesterton Street in Garston, Liverpool when she was attacked by the animal at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Merseyside Police has confirmed.

The dog, which is believed to be a pit-bull-type cross, was destroyed and inquiries are ongoing.

