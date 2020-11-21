Crews tackle Liverpool scrapyard fire
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrapyard in Liverpool.
Witnesses reported seeing large plumes of smoke after the fire broke out in Regent Road, Kirkdale, just before 15:35 GMT.
Mersey Fire said crews were dealing with "a large fire involving approximately 100 tonnes of product". Five fire engines and an aerial appliance were at the scene.
It advised nearby residents to shut windows and doors.
Massive fire by #Liverpool Docks. I don't know if it was an explosion but things are banging pic.twitter.com/oq48CxNgWq— Jordan (@CptLuckyy) November 21, 2020