BBC News

Crews tackle Liverpool scrapyard fire

Published
image copyright@CptLuckyy
image captionThe fire started before 15:35 GMT

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrapyard in Liverpool.

Witnesses reported seeing large plumes of smoke after the fire broke out in Regent Road, Kirkdale, just before 15:35 GMT.

Mersey Fire said crews were dealing with "a large fire involving approximately 100 tonnes of product". Five fire engines and an aerial appliance were at the scene.

It advised nearby residents to shut windows and doors.

Related Topics

  • Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service
  • Liverpool