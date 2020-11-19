Liverpool John Lennon Airport: Technical fault led to private jet skid
A technical fault followed by a pilot "inadvertently" pushing his foot on the brake led to a private plane, carrying one of the owners of Liverpool FC, leaving the runway, a report found.
Flights were cancelled at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after the private jet ended up on the grass in December 2019.
Mike Gordon, president of Fenway Sports Group, was on board. No-one was hurt.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said nose wheel steering failed.
Its report said the aircraft had then departed the right side of the runway after "directional control" was lost.
"The commander, in applying left rudder to try to keep the aircraft straight, had inadvertently applied some right braking. As the aircraft slowed, full left rudder was unable to counteract the effect of this braking," it added.
'Alert and engaged'
Four people were on board but no-one was hurt when the plane landed.
The AAIB report said the plane was not damaged during the incident but was left muddy.
The plane travelled around 30m (98ft) on the grass and its landing gear wheels sank into the topsoil and brought the aircraft to a stop, it said.
A specialist removal team and firefighters took hours to move the plane and a runway inspection had to be carried out before the airport could reopen.
Investigators ruled out fatigue as a factor as both pilots "sounded alert and engaged".
The report said the command pilot "was unaware that he had applied pressure on the right brake pedal" because "the pedal forces are very light" and he had not been trained in "differential braking at high speed".
He reacted "based on instinct" and "with all of his attention on trying to keep the aircraft straight", the report said.
Following the incident, an advisory was sent to pilots about inadvertent brake application and nose wheel steering failure was added to 2020 training.