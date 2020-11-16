BBC News

Coronavirus: Dog nearly dies after eating facemask

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPDSA
image captionRalph has now fully recovered following the surgery

A cocker spaniel nearly died after eating a facemask, a vet charity said.

One-year-old Ralph needed emergency surgery at Huyton PDSA in Liverpool to remove the mask, which had blocked his intestines.

Owner Julie Veidman, from Prescot, first began to notice something was wrong when her dog could not keep water down and even refused his favourite treat.

"We never thought he'd actually eat a facemask," said Ms Veidman.

"We think he must've stolen it from my daughter's bag in the night.

"He always had a liking for socks and sometimes knickers too, so we always keep things like that well away from him."

PDSA vet Lizzie Whitton said her team was "shocked" when they made the discovery.

image copyrightPDSA
image captionGas build-up caused by the blockage is shown in the circle. The mask is shown by the arrow

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Face masks and PPE found on a quarter of beaches

    Published
    6 November

  • Hedgehog found with plastic ring embedded in neck

    Published
    21 October

  • Coronavirus: Disposable masks 'causing enormous plastic waste'

    Published
    13 September

  • Peregrine falcon talons tangled in discarded face mask

    Published
    24 July

  • Coronavirus: Gull caught in PPE face mask in Chelmsford

    Published
    20 July