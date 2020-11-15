Liverpool anti-lockdown protest: Arrests rise to 27
- Published
Eleven more people have been arrested after an anti-lockdown rally in Liverpool.
Hundreds of protestors marched through the city centre on Saturday, when a total of 27 people were detained.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a policeman, while a woman was held on suspicion of attempted wounding and dangerous driving.
The remaining 25 people were arrested for breaching public order and coronavirus rules.
Supt Diane Pownall said: "The rules apply to everybody and it is unfair - and unlawful - when people choose to ignore them for their own selfish and misguided reasons.
"This is dangerous and irresponsible behaviour, which could endanger the people of Liverpool who are working to ensure we can leave lockdown safely."
- About 45 people have died with the virus in Liverpool in the past week
- There were 1,429 reported cases in the week to 9 November, compared with 1,602 cases in the previous week
- Among the city's population of about 500,000, the rate had dropped to 287 per 100,000 from 322 per 100,000
- Overall, cases in England have risen to 145,223 in the week to 9 November, or 258 per 100,000
The area had one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections and deaths in October, when it became the first region in England to face the highest tier restrictions before the second national lockdown.
About 100,000 people have been tested for the virus since the country's first city-wide tests started in Liverpool last weekend, local officials have said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk