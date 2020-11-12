Stockbridge Village shooting leaves teenager dead
- Published
A teenager has been shot dead in a "cold-blooded" attack in Merseyside.
The 19-year-old victim was found injured in Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
Paramedics gave him treatment including CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Det Insp Tony O'Brien said: "The people responsible for this attack knew exactly what they were doing and they need to be caught."
The area has been cordoned off and extra patrols have been sent to the surrounding streets.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp O'Brien said: "This was a cold-blooded, targeted attack on a residential street which has taken away the life of a young man and tonight a family are mourning their tragic loss.
"We need members of the public to come forward with information so we can keep our streets safe."
The victim has yet to be formally identified but police said he was from the local area.