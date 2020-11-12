Chester hospital baby deaths: Nurse Lucy Letby due in court
- Published
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of another 10 is in due in court.
Lucy Letby had previously been arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a probe into deaths at the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The charges she faces relate to baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the hospital from June 2015 to June 2016.
The 30-year-old, from Hereford, will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court.
Ms Letby was rearrested by police on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hospital and charged on Wednesday evening.
A Cheshire Police investigation launched in May 2017 looked into the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses at the Countess of Chester between March 2015 and July 2016.
A police statement said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital."
On Tuesday, the force said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were supported by officers.