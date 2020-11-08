BBC News

Covid: Two arrests after Liverpool anti-lockdown protest

image copyrightJorge Capera
image captionAbout 400 people attended a demonstration in Liverpool

Two people have been arrested after about 400 people attended an anti-lockdown protest in Liverpool city centre.

A 37-year-old man was held for assaulting a police officer at the demonstration, which lasted for two hours on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man, who was wanted on a warrant, was also detained.

Three people were fined and seven others were issued with anti-social behaviour dispersal notices.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThousands of people have queued after England's first mass-testing pilot started on Friday

Ch Supt Paul White, from Merseyside Police, said: "We are now gathering evidence and carrying out a number of enquiries to identify those who attended, in particular those involved in organising the event, so that further enforcement action can be taken."

The region was the first area to be placed in the highest level of England's three-tier system of Covid restrictions on 14 October.

More than 12,000 people have taken tests for coronavirus since the country's first city-wide mass-testing trial started in Liverpool on Friday.

