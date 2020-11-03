Northwich man jailed for 'frenzied' stab murder of pensioner
A man who murdered his friend in a frenzied attack and went on a spending spree with his money has been jailed.
Gary Solomon stabbed John Hammerton 13 times at the 72-year-old's home in October 2019.
Police said Solomon had been stealing from Mr Hammerton, who lived a modest lifestyle but had more than £100,000 in savings, for months before the murder.
At Chester Crown Court, the 56-year-old was sentenced to life and ordered to serve at least 25 years.
Solomon, of Castle Court, Northwich, began stealing from Mr Hammerton in August 2019, spending hundreds of pounds in betting shops after taking his bank card.
On the day of the attack, Solomon was caught on CCTV entering Mr Hammerton's home in Castle Court, Northwich, before leaving three hours later.
Solomon had visited his friend to ask for money, but had stabbed him when he was refused.
Mr Hammerton was found dead on his sofa several days later with 13 wounds to his chest and neck.
Immediately after the attack, Solomon stole more bank cards, and went straight to a cash point to withdraw his victim's money.
Over four days, he visited off-licences and betting shops, while expressing concern to people for his friend John, whom he said had gone missing.
Police arrested Solomon after finding his DNA on Mr Hammerton's body and on his clothes.
Solomon, who initially denied murder, changed his plea to guilty one day one of a trial.
He also admitted three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft.
Det Insp Kate Tomlinson said: "Solomon has never shown any remorse for his callous actions.
"He has shown himself to be an utterly selfish man who put his own need for cash above all else. He knew that Jonny was wealthy but also vulnerable and he took advantage of him - with devastating consequences."
