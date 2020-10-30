Slawomir Kulesza death: Man who murdered housemate in drunken rage jailed
A drunken man who stabbed his housemate to death in an unexplained rage at his home has been jailed.
Arkadiusz Kacmarek stabbed father-of-one Slawomir Kulesza, 47, repeatedly in the head and heart with a kitchen knife.
The 22-year-old denied the murder and claimed he was so drunk he had no memory of the violence at the house in Ellesemere Port, Cheshire.
Kacmarek was found guilty and handed a minimum sentence of 19 years.
He was also convicted of possession of a knife in a public place after the nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court.
Police said they may "never know" what led to the stabbing, which happened after Kacmarek had drunk to excess.
The killer first met Mr Kulesza when he moved into a two-storey mid terrace house in the town's Blakemere Court in February.
On the evening of 1 May, the pair were seen buying a bottle of vodka together at a local shop.
A neighbour later reported hearing loud noises coming from the property and at about 01:05 BST Kacmarek was captured on CCTV walking along Westminster Road carrying a kitchen knife, which was later found discarded in an alley way.
He was then spotted by police walking on Westminster Bridge and stopped when they saw blood on his clothes.
The officers took him home and discovered Mr Kulesza critically injured in the kitchen, and Kacmarek was arrested.
A post-mortem later revealed Mr Kulesza died of stab wounds.
DNA analysis proved blood on Kacmarek's clothes and on the kitchen knife belonged to Mr Kulesza and traces of Kacmarek's DNA were also found on the knife.
Det Insp Kate Tomlinson, of Cheshire Constabulary, said Kacmarek had subjected Mr Kulesza to "a horrific degree of violence", leading to severe injuries to his brain and heart.
"It was a vicious and sustained assault and Kacmarek then left Slawomir dead or dying on their kitchen floor as he went out to dispose of the knife," she said.
"Our thoughts are with the victim's family."
