Warrington man jailed for kicking to death man in wheelchair
A martial arts fan who killed a disabled man in a wheelchair has been jailed for life.
Daniel Sharples inflicted "horrific violence" on 53-year-old Michael Mairs in Warrington last year, a judge said.
Sharples, 38, will serve at least 21 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.
Sharples, of Grisedale Avenue, Orford, was convicted of murder earlier this month at Liverpool Crown Court.
He attacked Mr Mairs as he sat in his wheelchair under a railway bridge with friends just over a year ago.
The killer had spent the morning drinking on Sunday 6 October 2019 and he confronted Mr Mairs about 12:15 BST.
Mr Mairs was taken to Warrington Hospital but died on 28 October.
Judge Thomas Teague, QC, said: "Following your arrest, far from displaying remorse, you boasted about what you had done."