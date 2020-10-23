Covid-19: Liverpool's 'valued' taxi drivers to get £210 grant
Thousands of taxi drivers in Liverpool are to be offered grants of up to £210 to help them deal with coronavirus restrictions.
The city has 3,886 licensed drivers, who have been "hit hard" by the decline of the hospitality industry in recent months, Liverpool City Council said.
As a result, the council has approved funds of £663,400 for the grants.
Since 14 October, the city has been in tier three, which means pubs must shut unless they serve substantial meals.
The grants will see Hackney cab and private hire vehicle drivers given the £40 cost of their driver badge, plus a further £170 for their vehicle plate if they own the cab, a council spokesman said.
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the taxi trade was "a valued part of the city's economy, particularly as they are among the first people that visitors to our city come into contact with".
"This is our way of doing what we can to assist them during these unprecedented times," he added.
Unite union spokesman Tommy McIntyre said his members were "grateful" for the funds.
"It is not just the financial wellbeing of our drivers that is at stake, but their mental health and the impact on their families," he said.
