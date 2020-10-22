Covid: Warrington in talks over move to tier 3 regulations
- Published
Warrington Council has begun talks with the government over a move into tier three restrictions, it said.
Council leader Russ Bowden said "stubbornly high levels" of Covid-19 infections had led to discussions over an increase in the local alert level.
The Cheshire town is currently classed as a tier two, high-risk area.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said formal talks would begin and he hoped to reach "an agreement and a resolution soon".
Mr Bowden said discussions with the government had so far been "honest and realistic".
Despite the town's "best efforts", evidence had shown cases of coronavirus in Warrington "are not decreasing" and there was an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospital, he added.
He said: "If Warrington is to enter tier three restrictions, I will do all I can to ensure there is an acceptable level of financial support made available for our businesses and their staff. This is an absolute priority for me.
"In the meantime, I will continue to lead these proactive discussions with government to ensure that if we do enter the 'very high' risk category, Warrington secures the best possible support agreement."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk