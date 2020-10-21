Covid-19: Gyms can reopen in Liverpool City Region
- Published
Gyms will be able to reopen in the Liverpool City Region, the area's mayor has said.
They were ordered to close when the area was placed into tier 3 of the government's coronavirus restrictions.
Steve Rotheram told BBC Radio Merseyside they would now be allowed to reopen but soft play areas would close after talks with the government.
He had campaigned against the decision after gyms in Lancashire were allowed to stay open when it entered tier 3.
The mayor said talks with the government continued until late on Tuesday evening after he appealed to bring the area in line with Lancashire restrictions.
Last week, local leaders urged the government to explain why Merseyside gyms were shut but Lancashire's were open despite both being in highest Covid alert level.
A Merseyside gym that stayed open during the initial ban was fined £1,000.
Police went to Body Tech Fitness in Moreton, Wirral, last week after owner Nick Whitcombe had repeatedly said on social media he would keep its doors open as it was "vital to physical and mental health".