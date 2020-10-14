Coronavirus: Liverpool crowds dispersed on eve of new restrictions
Police were forced to disperse large crowds in Liverpool as people gathered just hours before new coronavirus restrictions came into force.
Footage on social media showed people dancing and surrounding a police car in the city's Concert Square at 22:00 BST.
Liverpool City Region is the only area in England put in Tier Three - the highest alert - meaning pubs and bars not serving meals must shut.
Merseyside Police said the crowd was dispersed quickly and safely.
Under the top tier of three-tier system pubs and bars will be closed - unless they are serving substantial meals - as well as gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos.
"While we understand how the new rules which are due to be implemented are frustrating for some, we would continue to advise everyone to abide by them - including keeping social distancing - for the safety of everyone," Ch Supt Peter Costello said.
