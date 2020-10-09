Ex-Army captain who sexually assaulted sleeping girl on train jailed
A former Army captain has been jailed for the "disgusting, opportunist" sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl while she was asleep on a train.
Michael Hunt, 64, was caught molesting the girl by the guard as the train went through Sefton on 11 April 2019, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
A BTP spokesman said the guard saw Hunt change seats to be opposite the teen and then move towards her as she slept.
Hunt, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to ten months at Liverpool Crown Court.
The police spokesman said the 64-year-old had boarded the train at Moorfields station in Liverpool and moved near the girl shorty after she got on at Seaforth and Litherland station.
'Deeply traumatised'
After seeing him molest the girl, the guard shouted at Hunt to stop and told him the police were being called.
However, Hunt left the train at Freshfields before officers arrived.
He later came forward to police after being identified on CCTV footage but denied the charge.
He was found guilty of sexual assault at Liverpool Crown Court in August.
Speaking after the hearing, Det Con Dom Wilcox said it had been "a disgusting, opportunist attack on a young girl who was making her way home after a day out with friends".
He said the victim was left "deeply traumatised", adding: "She should have been able to travel in safety without falling victim to Hunt's vile and unwanted behaviour."
He added that the 64-year-old's denial of the charge, which forced the girl to go through a trial, had been "cowardly".
Hunt was also placed on the sex offenders' register for ten years.
