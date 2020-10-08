Murder arrest after Merseyside man stabbed in Spain
- Published
A British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Merseyside man was stabbed to death in Spain.
Ben Nesbit died after being stabbed in the neck following an argument at a house in a village in the province of Alicante, police said.
The 21-year-old was found in the street by local residents in Rojales at about 02:30 local time on 1 October.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Girona by the Spanish Civil Guard as he tried to leave the country.
The man remains in police custody and the case has been referred to the Torrevieja Court in Alicante.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk