Liverpool officers attending armed robbery hurt in crash
- Published
Three police officers have been injured in a crash as they responded to a report of an armed robbery.
They were on their way to Morrisons in Belle Vale Shopping Centre, Liverpool, when their car crashed with a BMW in Childwall Valley Road at 09:40 BST.
The officers were taken to hospital while the occupants in the other car were not hurt, Merseyside Police said.
The force said cash was stolen by two men in a cash-in-transit robbery.
A security guard was threatened with a knife before two men wearing balaclavas stole a cash box, a spokesman said.
The two offenders then fled in a black Volvo V40, which was found shortly afterwards in Peckmill Green.
Det Insp Amy Smith appeal for anyone with information about the robbery or the crash to contact the force.
The officers were taken to hospital as a precaution and were not thought to be seriously injured.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk