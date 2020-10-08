Hillsborough trial of three men delayed again
The trial of two former police officers and a police solicitor accused of altering police statements after the Hillsborough disaster has been delayed.
Ex-South Yorkshire Police officers Alan Foster and Donald Denton and solicitor Peter Metcalf are charged with perverting the course of justice.
The trial was scheduled for January but Mr Justice William Davis ruled to adjourn the case until 19 April, 2021.
The reasons for the postponement cannot be reported, Preston Crown Court heard.
Ninety-six Liverpool football fans died as a result of the disaster during an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough Stadium.
The trial of Mr Denton, 81, from Sheffield, Mr Foster, 73, from Harrogate and Mr Metcalf, 70, from Ilkley, will take place days after the 32nd anniversary of the disaster on 15 April, 1989.
