Mike Amesbury MP searching for new office after flat plans granted
- Published
An MP has been left searching for a new office after plans to turn his constituency headquarters into flats were approved despite his opposition.
Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury will need to move out of his office after Halton Council granted permission for it to be converted into 113 flats.
The Labour politician had raised concerns about the plans for Halton 5 office block in Runcorn, Cheshire..
This included the potential fire risk posed by the conversion.
In a formal objection, shadow housing minister Mr Amesbury also raised concerns about the small size of many of the flats and the developer's lack of contribution to local infrastructure.
'Fundamental problems'
But during Monday's meeting, councillors on the planning committee were told the objections were not relevant when considering permitted development rights.
These rights allow developers to convert office blocks into accommodation without going through the full planning process, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Safety concerns raised by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were similarly dismissed.
Lydia Sadler, speaking on behalf of applicants Empire Property Developments, said her client had "an established track record" of rejuvenating "vacant and redundant buildings".
Following the approval of the plans, Mr Amesbury said: "This illustrates the fundamental problems with permitted development and why I opposed an extension of permitted development in Parliament.
"Local communities and councils now have such limited scope to shape their own neighbourhoods, they also bypass developer contributions for much-needed infrastructure."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk