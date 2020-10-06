National Museums Liverpool to cut jobs to ensure 'sustainability'
Up to 100 jobs could be cut at National Museums Liverpool under a restructuring to ensure "future sustainability and efficiency" in the wake of coronavirus.
A spokeswoman said the plan could see 20% of staff cut from its eight sites, which include the International Slavery Museum and Walker Art Gallery.
Director Laura Pye said the group's annual costs were £27m and Covid-19 had caused 2020's income to fall by £5.9m.
She said she was "devastated" and consultations with unions had begun.
Ms Pye said the museums, which were forced to close for up to five months, had seen footfall drop by 17% between July and September, compared with the same period in 2019.
She said the group "could never have imagined we would be in this position" at the start of 2020, but with the furlough period coming to an end, "we are sadly in a position where our commercial and charitable revenue sources are still profoundly reduced".
"We have reached a point where the financial implications of closure, the reduction in revenue, along with a severe downturn in tourism... cannot be ignored if we are to survive," she added.
The group's spokeswoman said it was hoped that "working with the unions" could "mitigate the impact" and the majority of its job cuts could be achieved through voluntary redundancy.
