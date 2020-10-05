BBC News

Bootle Covid-19 hoax-claim salon ordered to close

image copyrightSkin Kerr/Instagram
image captionMerseyside Police seized posters put up in the window of Skin Kerr salon in Bootle

A beauty salon that put up posters claiming coronavirus is a hoax has been ordered to close.

Skin Kerr in Bootle, Merseyside, was found to have inadequate virus safety measures in place despite a warning, Sefton Council said.

The Aintree Road salon had repeatedly put up posters stating "you can't catch what doesn't exist".

The council said it will "not hesitate to take action" when businesses refuse to comply with coronavirus rules.

image copyrightSefton Council
image captionThe salon on Aintree Road was visited by police and council staff in September

Councillor Paulette Lappin said: "It is the responsibility of businesses across Sefton to ensure they have the required measures in place to protect their staff and their customers from Covid-19 infection and we know most of them are doing their utmost to comply.

"However, when businesses refuse to comply and insist on putting people at risk, we will not hesitate to take action."

The BBC has made attempts to reach Skin Kerr for a response.

