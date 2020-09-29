Liverpool mayor says coronavirus is 'out of control' across the city Published duration 36 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Joe Anderson said it is a "really worrying time"

Liverpool's mayor fears Covid-19 is "out of control" across the city amid calls for tougher measures to halt the spread of the virus.

Joe Anderson warned the infection rate in Liverpool is a "massive concern".

Liverpool and the neighbouring borough of Knowsley are among the areas with the highest infection rates in England.

Officials are considering whether to impose tighter restrictions in Merseyside after a rise in cases, BBC health editor Hugh Pym has said.

They could be similar to those imposed in the north east of England, which includes a ban on mixing between households in any indoor setting.

'Real worry'

Mr Anderson told the BBC imposing more restrictions and protecting the economy was "a difficult conundrum".

"This is out there in the community, it is growing and it is getting stronger. It is a real worry," he said.

"It is very, very clear that it is as bad here in the city of Liverpool as it was in April."

He said cases were "doubling every six or seven days" in the city, which has the third highest rate of infections in England.

Liverpool has jumped from 165.4 to 262.2 per 100,000 people, with 1,306 new cases in the seven days to 25 September.

The leader of Knowsley Council has also called on the government to impose tighter restrictions on the borough after it recorded the country's highest coronavirus infection rate last week.

Councillor Graham Morgan said the current rules had been "confusing and difficult to enforce".

"Nobody wants to go back to a long-term lockdown like earlier this year so the 'circuit breaker' option of a short lockdown, with clear rules, might disrupt the spread of the virus enough to help us regain some control," he said.