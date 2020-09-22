Birkdale shooting: Fourth murder arrest over death of Stephen Maguire Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Police handout image caption Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said the "extensive investigation" into Mr Maguire's death was "ongoing"

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot at a house while a six-year-old child and a woman were upstairs.

Stephen Maguire, 27, was shot in the stomach and leg at a house on Guildford Road, Birkdale, at about 23:35 GMT on 16 March.

Three other men were arrested and charged in May in connection with the incident.

Merseyside Police said the fourth man arrested was 34 and from Liverpool.

Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said the "extensive investigation" into Mr Maguire's death was "ongoing and we are still keen to speak to anyone with information".

She said she particularly wanted to hear from anyone with information about a dark-coloured Mercedes which was "seen making off from the scene in the direction of New Cut Lane".

