Daniel Shovelton: Murderer 'put cash and cocaine above all else' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cheshire Police image caption Police said Shovelton "put his own need for cash and cocaine above all else"

An "utterly selfish" man who bought scratchcards and drugs using money he stole from a "small time drug dealer" he murdered has been jailed for life.

Daniel Shovelton, of Longbarn, Warrington, strangled Mark Bradbury at his home on Station Road South in the Cheshire town on 4 August 2019.

The 40-year-old was £53,000 in debt at the time and had a £1,000-a-month cocaine habit, Cheshire Police said.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years in jail at Liverpool Crown Court.

A police spokesman said Shovelton regularly bought cocaine off Mr Bradbury and had attacked the 58-year-old after he was sacked from his job as a delivery driver and had had his home repossessed.

He said the 40-year-old was believed to have spent three hours at Mr Bradbury's home before going on what Shovelton told police was a "magical mystery tour" of the nearby area, buying items at a supermarket and disposing of "incriminating items", such as clothing and footwear.

image copyright Family handout image caption Hannah Bradbury said she hoped her dad's memory would "live on in happiness and love"

Shovelton then spent the next few days spending Mr Bradbury's money and checking a local newspaper website for updates about the investigation into his death.

Following his arrest a month later, police found Mr Bradbury's blood on Shovelton's car key ring, his gold ring in the 40-year-old's trousers and a packet of cigarettes matching one that the 58-year-old was seen buying shortly before he was killed.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Sarah Oliver said Shovelton was an "utterly selfish man who put his own need for cash and cocaine above all else".

Mr Bradbury's daughter Hannah said it had been the "longest road for justice for my dad, who did not deserve to be taken from us in the most brutal way".

She added that she hoped his memory would "live on in happiness and love".

