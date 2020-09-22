Toxteth stabbing: Murder charge over man's death Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Merseyside Police image caption Paul Morgan, 39, died in hospital as a result of a stab wound to the chest, police said

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found in the street with a stab wound to the chest.

Paul Morgan, 39, was discovered by emergency services on Prince William Street in Toxteth, Liverpool at about 16:30 BST on Saturday. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Joshua Morgan, of Prince William Street, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later.

