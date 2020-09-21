Passenger dies and three injured after car hits tree in Liverpool Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Police have asked anyone who saw the crash on Aigburth Road to get in touch

A woman has died after a car she was in crashed into a tree.

Merseyside Police said the Nissan Juke hit the tree on Aigburth Road in Liverpool at about 18:40 BST on Sunday.

The 75-year-old passenger and three other people in the car were taken to hospital, but she later died.

A police spokesman said a 71-year-old man remained in "a critical condition", while a man and woman, aged 68 and 72 ,were being treated for "non-life threatening injuries".

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

