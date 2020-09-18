Woman who sued police for changing vomit-covered clothes loses case Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A judge at Liverpool Crown Court said officers changing Cheryl Pile's clothes was "an act of decency"

A woman who claimed her human rights were breached when police changed her out of clothes "covered in vomit" has lost her case.

Cheryl Pile was arrested by Merseyside Police for being drunk and disorderly in April 2017.

A court heard four female officers took her clothes off in a Liverpool police station and gave her a clean outfit and she was too drunk to remember.

A High Court judge rejected her claim, saying it was "an act of decency".

Ms Pile had agreed to pay a £60 fine for being drunk and disorderly but also brought a claim against the force.

'Marinade overnight'

Mr Justice Turner said the officers had "not used more force than necessary" and had removed her clothing instead of "leaving the vulnerable claimant to marinade overnight in her own bodily fluids".

Ms Pile also claimed being monitored on CCTV while in a cell was a breach of her privacy.

The judge rejected this and said it was "fortunate" she was being observed as she later "lost her balance, fell over and banged her head on the floor" and was taken to hospital.

Mr Justice Turner noted Ms Pile had "rendered herself insensible through drink, abused an innocent taxi driver and behaved aggressively to police officers trying to do their job."