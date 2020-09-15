Coronavirus: Warrington Council makes 'don't visit other households' plea Published duration 6 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Reuters image caption The council said the guidance would give the town "a fighting chance"

People in Warrington have been urged not to visit other households amid a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Government statistics showed the number of cases in the town rose from 80 on 4 September to 213 seven days later.

Warrington Borough Council said it had issued the guidance as there was "clear evidence" the spread was mostly happening in private houses.

Councillor Maureen McLaughlin said it would give the town "a fighting chance" of avoiding a "formal local lockdown".

She said the call was "necessary to help prevent further transmission [after a] very large increase of cases in the town in recent weeks".

"We know this is a big ask - but the reality is we have little choice," she added.

"If we stop visiting other people in their homes and gardens... we stand a fighting chance of Warrington not entering a formal local lockdown."

The town's rate of infection has risen from 38.1 to 101.4 in the seven days from 4 September, one of the sharpest rises in England.

The local director of public health, Thara Raj, said evidence "clearly shows households are the most likely setting for the virus to be passed on... so I would ask residents to observe our new guidance".

She added that with case numbers "on the rise, we cannot afford to be complacent".

The council said the appeal will be kept under constant review, but a formal assessment will be made on 5 October.

A spokesman added that people could continue to meet outdoors in open public spaces as long as they follow the government's rule of six introduced on Monday.

