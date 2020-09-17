'Violent bully' guilty of partner's New Year's Day murder Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright CPS image caption Piotr Cichy had denied murder, but was convicted by the jury

A "violent bully" who smothered and battered his partner to death has been found guilty of murder.

The body of Magdalena Pacult, 46, was found by her 16-year-old daughter at Custley Hey in Stockbridge Village, Liverpool, on New Year's Day.

Piotr Cichy, 49, had denied murder, but on Wednesday he was convicted unanimously by a jury following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He will be sentenced on 24 September.

The mother and daughter had talked into the early hours of 1 January, and when the daughter awoke around noon she found her mother's body in bed.

The CPS said she made a "terrified call" to the police, trying to keep her voice down as Cichy was still in the house.

Officers arrived and found the body and Cichy, of Custley Hey, was arrested.

He denied he had killed her throughout the prosecution, claiming someone else had got into the house and committed the murder, the CPS said.

But police discovered he had gone to the home of some friends shortly after the murder with a bag containing his bloodied pyjamas and told them that he had killed Ms Pacult.

Senior crown prosecutor Angie Rowan, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: "Piotr Cichy is a violent bully who subjected Magdalena Pacult to abuse throughout most of their relationship.

"He had a problem with drink and the violence towards Magdalena got worse when he drank.

"The details of what happened between her and Cichy in the hours leading up to the killing will probably never be known but the results of it were devastating."

