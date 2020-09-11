Coronavirus: Merseyside 'becomes an area of concern' Published duration 42 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Residents have been reminded to follow government guidelines to stop the spread of the virus

Merseyside has been added to Public Health England's list as an "area of concern" after a rise in coronavirus cases, the regional mayor has said.

This follows a "rapid increase" in Covid-19 cases across the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram confirmed.

Health officials have warned tightened measures could be reintroduced to stop the spread of the virus if the rate of infection continues to rise.

But Mr Rotheram said "there is still time for us to stop that happening".

"But doing so depends on us and what we choose to do," he added.

"Please follow the advice and act responsibly to help keep yourself and others safe, and help us slow the spread of this disease."

As an area of concern, Merseyside will be subject to increased monitoring and could face additional measures if infection rates do not fall.

'Wake-up call'

Public health officials in Liverpool have confirmed that 303 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, double the previous week.

Liverpool's Director of Public Health Matt Ashton said this should be "a wake-up call", adding "at this rate we are going to be in a very, very serious position again before we know it".

"The next few days are absolutely critical if we are to avoid an escalation and the possibility of the type of measures that we have seen in other areas of the country when cases have risen," he added.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has issued "a plea" for people to follow the rules, adding "Liverpool can't afford another lockdown".

Councillor Ian Maher, leader of Sefton Council, said the "current rise is a cause for concern".

He said it was "vital" that residents followed government guidelines and continued the "great efforts they have made already to prevent us going into lockdown".

