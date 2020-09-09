Weapons seized by Cheshire Police as seven arrested in drugs raids Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cheshire Police image caption Police seized weapons as part of a crackdown on organised crime in Cheshire

Police have seized weapons and made seven arrests in dawn raids following an 18-month investigation into drugs gangs.

Cheshire Police found weapons including a rifle and a crossbow at a number of addresses in Liverpool, Widnes, St Helens and Warrington on Wednesday morning.

Four men, aged 29-51, and three women, aged 34, 36 and 62, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Detective Chief Inspector Giles Pierce, from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, called it "a massively significant result".

Police say the arrests follow the investigation into an organised crime group allegedly supplying drugs to gangs in Warrington.

image copyright Cheshire Police image caption Designer items and jewellery were also recovered

“It is a massively significant result in our determination to disrupt organised crime gangs operating from Warrington and supplying these drugs further afield," said DCI Pierce.

“This conspiracy came to our attention following previous investigations into two organised crime gangs in Warrington.

“Those arrested are suspected of being part of a well-established organised crime group who we believe were operating at a high level across the north west.”

Police also seized a car, watches and other designer items, and the people are in custody will be questioned by police.

The raids in Liverpool took place in the Old Swan, Norris Green and Walton areas.