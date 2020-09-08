Bootle Covid-19 hoax-claim salon to be visited by police Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright Skin Kerr/ Instagram image caption The posters put up in Skin Kerr salon in Bootle have since been taken down

A beauty salon that banned coronavirus talk and said Covid-19 does not exist is being investigated by police.

Skin Kerr salon in Bootle put posters in its window and posted online stating masks weren't being worn by staff as "you can't catch what doesn't exist".

Merseyside Police said officers would visit the salon on Aintree Road to "remind" the owner and staff of their responsibilities around Covid-19.

The shop window posters and social media posts have now been taken down.

Sefton Council said its environmental health team will also visit and the owners are due to meet with the council on Wednesday.

Cabinet member Councillor Paulette Lappin said the salon's stance was "disappointing".

"If the situation cannot be resolved satisfactorily during this meeting, and we are not satisfied that measures to keep customers and staff safe are in place, we will consider taking formal enforcement action," she said.

In a statement Sefton Council said coronavirus had been the cause of death for over 1,000 people in Merseyside hospitals and reminded local businesses and their customers of the importance of following the Government's COVID-19 guidance.

Sefton Community Policing Superintendent Graeme Robson said: "My officers will be visiting the salon to speak to the staff and manager and reminding them of their continued responsibilities around Covid-19 and the safety and wellbeing of their staff and customers.

"We continue to remind the public and our local businesses that they should be continuing to follow the current Government guidance around social distancing, face coverings and test and trace."

The BBC has been unable to contact Skin Kerr for a response.