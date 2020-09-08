Robert Child jailed for killing mum with hammer Published duration 52 minutes ago

image copyright Merseyside Police image caption Robert Child denied killing his mother for financial gain

A "selfish narcissist" murdered his mother in a hammer attack to prevent the collapse of his "fantasy lifestyle", a judge has ruled.

Robert Child, 37, admitted murdering his mother Janice, 64, at her home in Woolton, Liverpool, on 6 March, but denied it was for financial gain.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Child was in serious financial difficulties.

Judge Dennis Watson QC said it was a "merciless attack" to obtain her money and jailed Child for at least 29 years.

The court was told psychologist Child struck his mother 31 times before "spontaneously" transferring £25,000 from his mother's bank account to his own.

The following morning he bought a Jaguar car for nearly £15,000.

The court heard he had visited his mother to say goodbye as he planned to drive to Italy in the car and end his own life.

'Prolific liar'

Giving evidence at a trial of issue, Child said he lost his temper after she revealed to him she had been using multiple Twitter accounts to troll online his estranged wife - even though there was no evidence Mrs Child had a Twitter account.A trial of issue is where the defendant has pleaded guilty to an offence on the basis of a different version of facts from that put forward by the prosecution.

Judge Dennis Watson QC rejected his account and said the defendant did "whatever was necessary to gain access to the money he needed".

He said Child was in "serious" financial difficulties with credit card and loan defaults amounting to £30,000, as well as county court judgments totalling £16,000 against him, but was living "far, far beyond his means".

In the months before the killing he made trips to London, Barcelona and Disneyland Paris but on 5 March had just £1.01 in his bank account.

Judge Watson said "prolific liar" Child lied about achieving a doctorate and a PhD, about working for Manchester United and working in combat zones for the Ministry of Defence.

He also fabricated a bleed to the brain and claimed he had played hockey for Great Britain, the court heard.

The judge said: "This was a murder done for gain and in expectation of gain" and his realisation that without Mrs Child's money "his fantasy lifestyle would collapse".

Jailing Child for life, Judge Watson said Child was a "selfish narcissist" who carried out a "spiteful" attack on his mother.

After sentencing Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said Mrs Child was "brutally murdered in an appalling violent attack" and Child had "gone to great lengths to try to lie and cheat his way out of the consequences of his actions, in the same way as he has lied his way through life".

