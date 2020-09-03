Image copyright Google Image caption The extension to Gulliver's World will see land used as a holiday resort featuring chalets, static caravans and lodges

Plans for a £5.6m extension to a Cheshire theme park have been approved despite more than 600 objections.

A holiday resort featuring woodland chalets, a caravan site and spa is set to be built at Gulliver's World in Old Hall, Warrington.

More than 670 objections were made by local residents amid concern about traffic, wildlife and noise.

But a Warrington Council committee heard the plans would benefit the area and create new jobs.

Councillors narrowly approved the project by a majority of just one.

Councillor Peter Carey expressed serious concerns over the proposals and its impact on residents at the access point to the site on Shackleton Close, which he said is already "inadequate".

Image copyright Gulliver's World Image caption Concerns have been raised over the potential impact on traffic, wildlife and noise levels

He said: "I'm already disappointed at the impact that Gulliver's has had on the area.

"When you consider that we are proposing bringing caravans in here, the road just isn't wide enough to accommodate large vehicles."

Writing on Twitter, one resident said: "I assume it's the money, never mind the environmental damage. We may as well say goodbye to our beautiful Sankey Valley."

Another called the plans "ridiculous" while a third resident said "it's always about money".

However, Dan Matthewman, director of planning consultants County Planning Ltd, insisted the development "appropriately balances economic, social and environmental considerations".

He added: "This is an important development for Gulliver's, but also for the whole town that will provide jobs and economic benefits for many years to come."

Gulliver's World managing director Julie Dalton said the project would help secure over 220 jobs and create 41 new roles.

Councillor Bob Barr also told the council's development management committee that enabling development of the "poorly used" site would "improve the woodland in the area".

Construction work is expected to start in spring 2021.

