Image copyright Merseytravel Image caption The row broke out on a Merseyrail train to Liverpool Lime Street

A train passenger has been charged with threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer after a row broke out because he refused to wear a face mask.

British Transport Police had responded to a report of a man coughing at two passengers on a Merseyrail train to Liverpool Lime Street on Wednesday.

Footage shows the officer asking the man to leave the train before a scuffle breaks out and he is arrested.

The 34-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in Liverpool in January.

Government guidelines say anybody travelling on public transport in England has to wear a face mask to help contain the spread of coronavirus, unless they have a medical condition.

'I'll spray you'

The passenger told the officer: "You're not allowed to touch me by law. I do not have to wear a mask, end of, and you do not have to challenge me either."

The officer replied: "I'm not going to argue any more. You're getting off or we're taking you off."

The passenger is seen refusing, before a struggle ensues as the officer tries to remove him from the train.

He is warned to "get off the train or I'll get you locked up", before the officer says "I'll spray you, mate".

Footage shows a Pava spray, which incapacitates people, being discharged and the arrival of more officers before the man is taken off the train.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Pava spray was drawn and discharged however it never connected with the man."

A complaint over the incident is currently being assessed by the BTP's Professional Standards Department.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk