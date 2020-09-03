Image copyright Marvin Tamale/BBC Image caption Marvin Tamale was left with cuts and bruises to his face after the assault

A man has described the moment he was kicked and stamped on in a racist attack and thanked a "lovely couple" who helped him.

Marvin Tamale said he was set upon by five men who approached him from behind on Bold Street, Liverpool, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was left with facial injuries "pouring with blood", but managed to get to Liverpool Lime Street station.

He met a couple in their 20s who helped charge his phone so he could call home.

Merseyside Police launched an appeal for information after the attack and the force is continuing to search for witnesses.

Mr Tamale, from Salford, had been on a day out in the city when he was "pushed from behind" at about 15:00 BST.

He said he hit then his head hard on some steps and passed out.

"When I came to, five figures were stamping on my face, two of them started on my legs and they were calling me racist names," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Marvin Tamale was attacked on Bold Street in Liverpool City Centre on Sunday afternoon

"They just kept kicking but I somehow managed to get up and run off. People were staring at me and nobody did anything, nobody cared.

"I was crying for help but I realised nobody was going to help me. I just wanted to get back to Manchester so I went straight to Lime Street train station.

"I met a lovely couple there who really helped me. They could see blood was pouring down my face and my lip was bruised.

"When we got on the train they helped me charge my phone which was dead and ring my mum to let her know I was on my way back.

"I'm very thankful to them, they were really nice to me."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk