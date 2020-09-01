Image copyright Pattern Image caption Everton hope to host games at Bramley-Moore Dock by 2023

Everton have released revised designs for the club's new stadium.

The changes to the proposed Bramley-Moore Dock site include a waterfront terrace, a covered fan plaza and solar panels on the roof.

It follows a planning consultation with organisations like Liverpool City Council and Historic England.

It is thought work on the 52,000-seater stadium, which will cost an estimated £500m, could start by early 2021 if permission is granted.

Image copyright Pattern Image caption The new stadium will cost an estimated £500m

Under the amended plans, the multi-storey car park on the west side of the building has been removed and a new public west terrace with views over the River Mersey has been added.

The changes to the proposed ground, which would be built within Liverpool's World Heritage Site on the city's waterfront, will be subject to a public consultation.

Image copyright Pattern Image caption Changes have been made to the original design, which was submitted in December 2019

The current stadium will be converted to "high-quality, affordable housing, a multi-purpose health centre, community-led retail and leisure spaces and a youth enterprise zone" if a separate planning application is approved, a club spokesman has previously said.

Everton were forced to abandon plans to build a new 55,000-capacity stadium at King's Dock in 2003 after they could not raise sufficient funds and a proposed relocation to a new ground in Kirkby failed in 2009, amid anger from fans.

Image copyright Pattern Image caption The ground would be built within Liverpool's World Heritage Site

