Image copyright Google Image caption Det Ch Insp Matt Smith says he understands and shares the community's "disgust" at the shooting

A woman has escaped with minor injuries to her face when a gun was fired, police have said.

Merseyside Police said a shotgun was fired at about 15:00 BST in Hathersage Road, Huyton, Knowsley.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with a "minor facial wound".

The force said the victim was not believed to have been the target and appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

'Horrific experience'

"We understand and share the disgust and disbelief that those in the community will feel to hear that such an incident has happened," Det Ch Insp Matt Smith of Merseyside Police said.

"For a gun to be fired in a residential area in broad daylight is awful, but thankfully the victim's injuries do not appear to be serious.

"Nonetheless, this will have been a horrific experience."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk