Parole review of Helen McCourt's killer refused

Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was abducted and killed by Ian Simms in 1988

Judges have refused to order a review of a Parole Board decision to release a murderer who has never revealed where his victim's remains are.

Marie McCourt had hoped the High Court would quash the decision to release Ian Simms, who killed Helen McCourt in Merseyside in 1988.

She had argued Simms should not be freed until he revealed where her daughter's body is.

Two judges ruled against Mrs McCourt at virtual hearing on Tuesday.

They found the Parole Board's decision "involved no arguable public law error".

'Bitterly disappointed'

Simms was convicted in March 1989 of abducting and killing the 22-year-old in Billinge and given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 16 years.

He was released on licence by the Parole Board earlier this year - a decision Mrs McCourt argued was wrong.

The 77-year-old said was "bitterly disappointed" by the latest ruling.

She added: "This was my last chance to get my daughter's killer to admit where he hid her body.

"I did my best, and so did my legal team but, sadly, this hasn't produced the result we wanted in getting Simms back into prison."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Marie McCourt hoped her daughter's killer would never get parole

In a written ruling, Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Chamberlain wrote: "The panel were acutely aware of the sensitivities in this case and adopted a careful and balanced approach both to the procedure to be adopted and to the assessment of Simms' current risk."

The Parole Board said it had "immense sympathy for families of victims who have never been found".

A spokesman added: "The Board remains absolutely committed to ensuring that victims and their families are treated with the utmost respect and dignity during the parole process and appreciates the distress that a parole review of the offender is likely to cause.

"The Parole Board is however required, by law, to focus on whether a prisoner's continued detention remains necessary for the protection of the public."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk