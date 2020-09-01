Image copyright Greg McKinney Image caption Callum McKinney has loved police helicopters since he was born, his father said

A four-year-old boy who loves all things helicopters was given a day to remember when a police chopper put on a personal demonstration for him.

Callum McKinney went with his father to the edge of Hawarden Airport in Flintshire to try to glimpse his favourite aircraft.

And when the police pilots spotted the boy and his toy helicopter, they hovered above and sounded the siren.

Father Greg McKinney said it was an "emotional" moment for his son.

The 31-year-old from Wirral said: "Callum was over the moon and was bursting with excitement, after a nervous laugh. I got so emotional."

A spokesman for the National Police Air Service, which provides support to 43 police forces around England and Wales, said Callum had been an "absolute star".

In a tweet, the service said the pilots' shift had "certainly made a little boy's day".

A force spokesperson added: "We think your helicopter is brilliant, Callum. You are an absolute star".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk