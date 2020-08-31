Drunk man steals 'L' from Liverpool Philharmonic sign
A drunk man scaled a Liverpool landmark and stole a letter from its sign, police said.
Merseyside Police said he fled with a letter "L" from the Philharmonic Hall and ran off with others.
Officers were called at 05:45 BST to a man "believed to be drunk" who had climbed up to a ledge housing the sign.
An 18-year-old man from Giffnock, Scotland, and a 19-year-old man from Aigburth, Liverpool, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Police said they searched the area and chased a group of men, one in possession of the stolen property.
