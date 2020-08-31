Image copyright Google Image caption The assault took place early on Sunday

Six men have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped at an apart-hotel in Liverpool city centre.

Police said the girl was attacked at about 04:30 BST on Sunday in an apartment in Temple Court.

Two 20-year-old men - one from Congleton and one from Stoke-on-Trent - were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Four men - three aged 18 and one 19 - all from Stoke-on-Trent, were held on suspicion of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Police said the girl was receiving specialist support and forensic examinations were ongoing at the scene.

