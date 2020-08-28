Image caption Phillips has been broadcasting from home since the coronavirus lockdown began

The BBC's director general has paid tribute to retiring radio "legend" Roger Phillips on the pair's shared last day at the corporation.

The BBC Radio Merseyside presenter has been the voice of the region's lunchtime phone-in since 1978.

Calling in to his last show as "Tony from Bikenhead", Lord Hall said Phillips had done "an amazing job".

The broadcaster said while 42 years seemed like "far too long" to have done his job, it had been "an absolute joy".

Speaking directly to his listeners, Phillips said in truth, "most people are just a voice to me and I'm just a voice to you, but it's always felt like we really have a close relationship".

The Wirral-born director general, who has stepped down after seven years in charge, told him he should take time to reflect on what he had achieved during his radio career.

"You've done an amazing job for everyone of Merseyside and also for the BBC, because you are what local radio stands for."

'Adopted Scouser'

Born in Manchester, Phillips moved to Merseyside in the early 1970s and was part of the company at Liverpool's Everyman Theatre, alongside Julie Walters and Bill Nighy, before taking up broadcasting.

BBC Radio Merseyside editor Andrew Bowman told him he had "been there for the city and the region through triumph and tragedy", adding: "You've been the voice that's mattered."

Image copyright Liverpool Daily Post Image caption Phillips (second from right) was part of the Everyman Theatre company in the 1970s

His final two-hour show also included messages from Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Paleos and actors Matthew Kelly and Michael Starke.

Long-time listeners also rang in to to wish the "adopted Scouser" a happy retirement.

Dave from West Derby summed up what many felt when he said Phillips had been part of his home and family "for my whole life".

"[I] just wanted to say thank you for being there everyday, thank you for standing for us, with us and part of us and for giving us a voice in this great city."

Phillips, who has been broadcasting his show from his home since the coronavirus lockdown began, has won many awards and was granted Liverpool's highest accolade, the title of Citizen of Honour in 2017.

He said he was now looking forward to spending more time with his grandson and learning new skills "such as playing the clarinet", but would be back doing "some work" with the station in the future.

